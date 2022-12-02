Focus at Four: Expert discusses Senate rail vote, U.S. Economy

Expert talks rail deal, U.S. Economy
Expert talks rail deal, U.S. Economy
By Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The United States Senate passed a bill Thursday to avert a strike by American rail workers avoiding a potentially catastrophic blow to the U.S. economy.

Raymond Robertson, a trade and economic policy expert from the Texas A&M Bush School of Government and Public Policy joined First News at Four to discuss the deal, and the other areas of the economy, like falling gas prices, interest rates, and inflation.

Robertson said a strike from the rail workers would have far-reaching impacts. “Number one, about 30 percent of our goods are being transported by train. So if that stops it puts a lot of things at risk and almost three-quarter of a million jobs would also have been at risk. So it really would have put a chokehold on the economy, potentially also, even raising prices.”

Click the video above to watch the entire interview.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan Police Investigating homicide
Concerned neighbors left with more questions than answers following homicide
Bryan police release new information about homicide victim
Arrested were Robert Arscott, 19, of Houston, Javorre Stone, 18, of Cypress, and Demarion...
CSPD: Catalytic converter thieves came from Houston to “make some money”
The Bryan Police is seeking information about the location of 17 year old Cassandra Shali...
Bryan police looking for endangered missing teen
Flu, RSV and COVID-19 cases are prevalent in Brazos County right now
Hospitals asking for help with “tripledemic” of viruses on the rise

Latest News

Thursday Night Weather Update 12/1
Thursday Night Weather Update 12/1
Festive, holiday events for adults 55+ in College Station
Legends Event Center, Bryan TX
Legends Event Center to host grand opening
Huntsville High School evacuated, campus closed after smoke fills hallways