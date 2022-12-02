Focus at Four: Protecting your mental health during the holidays

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holidays are typically a joyful season, but the Christmas season can also be a stressful one for many Americans.

According to a new survey by Betterhelp, nearly half of Americans are worried about their mental health this holiday season. The survey of more than 1,000 adults revealed most of their concerns focused on family gatherings, specifically how dynamics may negatively impact their mental health.

Dr. Kenleigh McMinn, a psychologist with Baylor Scott & White Health joined First News at Four to share how people can enjoy the holidays and protect their mental health as well.

According to McMinn, setting healthy boundaries with your family is key.

“Healthy boundaries can be something that’s really challenging, but can be really important and helpful in us,” said McMinn.

“Whether that’s boundaries around the amount of time that you’re able to spend with family, the amount of money that you’re going to be spending on gifts, or the amount of gifts that you know you want children to receive, things like that.”

McMinn also offered advice about navigating certain conversations with family members that might cause some conflict.

“I think the conversations around the dinner table at holidays can sometimes be treacherous territory, “ said McMinn. “I think preparing for that ahead of time, if you know that’s a possibility, what are the topics you’re comfortable talking about and what are the areas that you’re wanting to wade in to and let’s focus on something else while we’re here together.”

Coping with the loss of a loved one can also have an impact on one’s mental health during the holidays.

McMinn said while it’s typically a joyful time of year, it’s important not to hide your grief.

“I think it’s important to acknowledge that that grief is there. There may be sadness, but don’t feel like you have to force yourself to put on a happy face and be joyful just because it is the holidays. There are some ways to try to make space for that emotion. So honoring the person who’s no longer there may be participating in a tradition that you normally did with that person, or starting a new tradition too.”

