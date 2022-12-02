Food Truck Fridays: Raging Bull Street Tacos

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The owners of Raging Bull Street Tacos Food Truck say it all started with an addiction to amazing tacos and obsessing over recipes in the kitchen.

The Raging Bull menu consists of street corn and nachos, street tacos, and quesadillas. Each item is topped with their signature “F’in Green Sauce,” which is made with avocados, jalapenos, lime, and what Owner Michael Marks calls the “secret ingredients.”

Marks says the real secret ingredient to their food is love. “Food is our love language. It’s like ‘I love you guys, let’s cook a big meal with a lot of food,’” Marks said.

The Raging Bull food truck is located in the H-E-B Tower Point parking lot, but also travels around Bryan, College Station, and surrounding areas for events.

Marks and his team will be stationed in Downtown Bryan for First Friday on December 2, at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park on Saturday, December 3 for Christmas in the Park, and at the Brazos Center on Sunday, December 4 for the 40th Annual Arts & Crafts Show.

Raging Bull Street Tacos is also available for all of your catering needs. From weddings to divorce parties, they’ll be there cooking up some delicious street tacos to help you celebrate.

For more information, you can follow Raging Bull Street Tacos on social media or visit their website here.

