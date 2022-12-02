Free Music Friday: The Highway 6 Band

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Highway 6 Band joined First News at Four on Dec. 2.

They are a four-piece band with an alternative blues country rock style out of College Station.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a show we’ve walked away disappointed or people really walked away disappointed,” Aaron Cruse said. “It’s hard for us not to keep a smile on our face and then I think as far as our music goes, we like to keep a lot of high energy.”

They have only been together as a band for about six months.

“We’re kind of regulars at this point at The Corner, and our next show there is actually on Dec.15,” Cruse said.

Their music can be found on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.

They performed their song “Summers Day” on First News at Four. Their performance can be found in the player below.

