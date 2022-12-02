Free Music Friday: The Highway 6 Band

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:51 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) -The Highway 6 Band joined First News at Four on Dec. 2.

They are a four-piece band with an alternative blues country rock style out of College Station.

“I don’t think we’ve ever had a show we’ve walked away disappointed or people really walked away disappointed,” Aaron Cruse said. “It’s hard for us not to keep a smile on our face and then I think as far as our music goes, we like to keep a lot of high energy.”

They have only been together as a band for about six months.

“We’re kind of regulars at this point at The Corner, and our next show there is actually on Dec.15,” Cruse said.

Their music can be found on Apple Music, Spotify, and YouTube.

They performed their song “Summers Day” on First News at Four. Their performance can be found in the player below.

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police release new information about homicide victim
The crash is located at County Road 204 and 105 East of Plantersville.
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Plantersville
Grimes county deputies, investigators and EMS are responding to a shooting near Plantersville.
Grimes County sheriff says teenager recovering from leg injury following accidental shooting
Bryan Police Investigating homicide
Concerned neighbors left with more questions than answers following homicide
Lee Fedora returned to his alma mater in 2017 to becomes the Campus Athletic Coordinator and...
Lee Fedora era ends abruptly at A&M Consolidated

Latest News

Free Music Friday: The Highway 6 Band interview
Free Music Friday: The Highway 6 Band interview
Free Music Friday: The Highway 6 Band Performance
Free Music Friday: The Highway 6 Band Performance
Free Music Friday: Michael Rugh Performance
Free Music Friday: Michael Rugh
Free Music Friday: Michael Rugh Interview
Free Music Friday: Michael Rugh Interview