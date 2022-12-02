Get customized gifts at Aggieland Outfitters

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the holiday season in full swing, The Three stopped by Aggieland Outfitters to see what they have to offer.

Director of Marketing Blake Bodin says both Aggieland Outfitters locations will be stocked with a variety of Christmas assortments. He says employees at the store spent a year getting prepared for the holiday.

“You’re going to have lights. You’re going to have trees,” said Bodin.

This year, Aggieland Outfitters will have unique items from apparel, customized tree ornaments, snow globes, and even mugs.

“Our whole brand revolves around students, designing, just that local aspect, community feel,” Bodin said.

Bodin says they work with students year-round to incorporate their designs into the products. “When we find those unique designs and pieces, we will turn them into something that everybody wants,” he said.

Bodin says Aggieland Outfitters has something for everyone this Christmas. “You have something for the future. You have something for grandma if they love to cook, and mom, the snow globes.”

Aggieland Outfitters is open from Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

