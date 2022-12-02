Get customized gifts at Aggieland Outfitters

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 3:57 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - With the holiday season in full swing, The Three stopped by Aggieland Outfitters to see what they have to offer.

Director of Marketing Blake Bodin says both Aggieland Outfitters locations will be stocked with a variety of Christmas assortments. He says employees at the store spent a year getting prepared for the holiday.

“You’re going to have lights. You’re going to have trees,” said Bodin.

This year, Aggieland Outfitters will have unique items from apparel, customized tree ornaments, snow globes, and even mugs.

“Our whole brand revolves around students, designing, just that local aspect, community feel,” Bodin said.

Bodin says they work with students year-round to incorporate their designs into the products. “When we find those unique designs and pieces, we will turn them into something that everybody wants,” he said.

Bodin says Aggieland Outfitters has something for everyone this Christmas. “You have something for the future. You have something for grandma if they love to cook, and mom, the snow globes.”

Aggieland Outfitters is open from Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police release new information about homicide victim
The crash is located at County Road 204 and 105 East of Plantersville.
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Plantersville
Grimes county deputies, investigators and EMS are responding to a shooting near Plantersville.
Grimes County sheriff says teenager recovering from leg injury following accidental shooting
Bryan Police Investigating homicide
Concerned neighbors left with more questions than answers following homicide
Lee Fedora returned to his alma mater in 2017 to becomes the Campus Athletic Coordinator and...
Lee Fedora era ends abruptly at A&M Consolidated

Latest News

The animals will be visiting different locations on Texas A&M’s campus during the week of...
Aggieland Pets with Purpose lending a paw to help students BTHO finals
Who doesn't love tacos?
Food Truck Fridays: Raging Bull Street Tacos
This is a free, family friendly event and a great way to enjoy the evening!
It’s a holly jolly First Friday in Downtown Bryan
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - aggieland pets
THE THR3E(Recurring) - VOD - aggieland pets