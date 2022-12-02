Haynes King enters transfer portal

Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King during the Aggies' season opener against Kent State.
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M quarterback Haynes King is the latest Aggie to enter the transfer portal.

King won the starting job the last two seasons before being injured last year and benched for Max Johnson this year. King appeared in six games for the Aggies this season. He had seven touchdowns and six interceptions. HIs final game for the Maroon and White was against Florida where he finished with 279 yards and one touchdown.

