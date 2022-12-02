Holiday festivities continue in Bryan College Station

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The holiday season is here and the cities of Bryan and College Station are ready, with multiple holiday events Thursday night and many throughout the next few weeks.

The George H. W. Bush Presidential Library and Museum is officially lit up for the holidays. Caroline Beckham, the PR and events intern at the library, says they have things for the whole family.

“We have two ginormous Christmas trees... We would just love for families to come out and get a great family Christmas picture or just pictures of your kids with all of the decorations that we have up. We have giant wreaths outside a giant real live tree outside and it’s beautiful,” Beckham said events will continue Saturday with their Holidays in the Rotunda event. “We’re going to have a lot of activities. There’s going to be ornament-making, hot chocolate, candy canes, Santa is going to be here so kids can come take pictures with him.”

Dozens of people came to the library Thursday night to watch the new holiday decorations shine. After, they enjoyed the decorations around the center.

“Christmas was such a great event for Barbara and George Bush and they just love to celebrate, and they love the big Christmas trees and all of the decorations and so we tried to implement that here at their library as well,” Beckham said.

Another event Thursday night at Sue Haswell Park in Bryan, Holiday Magic. Kids could meet Santa, write letters to the north pole, go sledding and enjoy some hot chocolate.

After meeting with Santa, many of the kids said they knew exactly what they want for Christmas this year.

Destination Bryan and Visit College Station have full lists of holiday events this year on their websites.

