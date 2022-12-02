It’s a holly jolly First Friday in Downtown Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On the first Friday of every month, the streets of Downtown Bryan are filled with music, art, food, and fun.

This Friday you can expect all of your usual First Friday fun, but with a merry and bright holiday twist. As always, the Brazos Valley Farmers’ Market will be selling locally grown produce & handmade goods along Main Street in front of the Queen Theatre and the Art 979 Art Loop will be set up near The Village Café, giving local artists an opportunity to share their talent with patrons.

While you’re strolling through Downtown Bryan, make sure to check out all of the holiday window decorations. You can vote for your favorite display by scanning the QR code of the window. Voting will take place from December 2 on First Friday through December 8 on the evening of the Downtown Bryan Holiday Stroll and Lighted Parade.

Several Downtown Bryan businesses will be featuring First Friday specials, including Busha’s Custom Cookies and The Tipsy Trinket.

You can find an extended list of all activities and First Friday specials by visiting the Destination Bryan website here.

