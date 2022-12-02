Keeping essentials stocked at Brazos Valley Food Bank proves difficult with supply chain issues

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - All year long volunteers and employees at the Brazos Valley Food Bank have been working to get, and keep, food in the hands of people in need.

Providing food this year has been difficult, but they still manage to get the job done. With inflation and supply chain issues, keeping some of their essential items stocked has been troublesome.

“Right now, some of the most needed items are cereal, peanut butter, canned vegetables, and boxed meals,” said Operations director, Ebony Knight-Tennell.

The higher prices people see at the grocery store are even higher for food banks, meaning their resources don’t go as far as they used to.

“With everything increasing of course the cost of growing, the cost of manufacturing , that’s going to be directly passed to us, the people who go out and purchase the grocery items, ” said Knight-Tennell.

The KBTX Food For Families Food Drive is on Dec. 7, from 5 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, click here.

