Law enforcement responding to shooting scene in Plantersville

By Katherine Griffith and Alex Egan
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PLANTERSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Grimes County deputies, investigators, and EMS are responding to a shooting in Plantersville.

Grimes County Sheriff Don Sowell told KBTX that one person was shot possibly in the leg. At this time, it’s unclear the severity of the victim’s injury.

The sheriff says there is no valid suspect information at this time.

