Lee Fedora era ends abruptly at A&M Consolidated

Lee Fedora returned to his alma mater in 2017 to becomes the Campus Athletic Coordinator and Head Football Coach(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two weeks after being eliminated from the Class 5A Division I UIL State Football Playoffs, KBTX Sports has learned that Lee Fedora is stepping down as the campus athletic coordinator and head football coach at A&M Consolidated High School.

In 24 years as a high school football coach in Texas, Fedora has a record of 224-70-1.(KBTX)

Fedora, a graduate of A&M Consolidated High School and two-sport all-state athlete, was hired to replace David Raffield in January 2017. Under Fedora’s guidance, the Tiger football program has continued a playoff streak that reached 19 years in November when A&M Consolidated earned the number one seed following an 8-2 record and Co-District Championship out of 11-5A D-1.

The Tigers finished the 2022 season with a 9-3 record after suffering a 50-38 loss to Fulshear in the Area round of the playoffs.

Lee Fedora won a pair of 4A State Championships at Navasota High School in 2012 & 2014.(KBTX)

Fedora has been a high school head football coach in Texas for 24 years with stops at Rogers, Robinson, Navasota, and A&M Consolidated. His current record is 224-70-1. He won a pair of state championships at Navasota in 2012 & 2014 and has won 11 outright district championships.

