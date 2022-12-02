Operation Safe Shield awarded $80,000 grant to equip law enforcement

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -A nonprofit located in Bryan-College Station was awarded an $80,000 grant from the state of Texas to further its mission to help law enforcement.

Operation Safe Shield’s goal is to keep law enforcement officers safe while working in communities across Texas. The nonprofit aims to raise enough funds to add bulletproof windshields and windows for patrol cars.

The nonprofit announced on Facebook that the $80,000 grant from the state puts them at over $500,000 for their first year of fundraising.

Marilyn Moore, Secretary of Operation Safe Shield, told KBTX her non-profit is all about protecting those who protect us.

“The Texas legislature recently passed SB2222 to provide bullet-resistant windows for all of the Texas Department of Public Safety patrol vehicles in response to two separate incidences of officers being shot through the windows of their patrol cars. We were grateful they did that but we want to make sure all types of law enforcement are protected by bullet-resistant glass,” Moore said. “Not just DPS, but all law enforcement agencies need to be protected.”

Moore said the early stages of production are in motion for patrol vehicles across the Brazos Valley and afar. Agencies in the program include: Bryan Police, College Station Police, Texas A&M University Police, Blinn College Police (Bryan), Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and all Brazos County Constables. She said they’ve also expanded their reach to all seven counties in the Brazos Valley including Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Robertson and Washington.

“We started in 2020, we’re still really new but our community really supports us for our goal of adding more safety to patrol vehicles not only in Brazos County but all over Texas. We raised $300,000 dollars in one fundraising event last year,” said Moore. “The people at George’s Paint and Body shop in Bryan are helping us out and they already have finished several cars.”

Konner Garrett, General Manager at George’s Paint and Body, told KBTX there have been almost a dozen bulletproof windshields and windows installed in county law enforcement vehicles.

“We have about 15 more to do by the end of the year,” said Garrett. “It takes about eight to 10 hours to do. There’s a lot of steps that we have to take because this doesn’t just fit in the car like normal cars. It’s all worth it because we’re helping those who protect us.”

Operation Safe Shield told KBTX many law enforcement agencies, like the College Station Police Department, will receive their newly fitted patrol vehicles around May of 2023. Although, this is an estimated timeline, so contact the nonprofit to get more information.

For more information on how a law enforcement vehicle can get fitted call Operation Safe Shield at 979-820-4820.

To donate to Operation Safe Shield, visit here.

