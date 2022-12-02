Treat of the Day: CSISD students to perform in Middle School All-Region Orchestra

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 55 College Station ISD musicians recently earned a chair in the Texas Music Educators Association All-Region orchestra.

The students are from middle and intermediate schools within the College Station Independent School District.

They performed excerpts from prepared pieces, according to CSISD.

The Region Orchestra Performance will be held at Baylor University on December 10.

A total of 55 musicians from College Station ISD middle and intermediate schools recently earned a chair in the Texas Music Educators Association All-Region 8 South Zone Middle School Orchestra.

More here: https://t.co/JsaruWgisQ#SuccessCSISD pic.twitter.com/75RQC7IcQe — College Station ISD (@CSISD) November 30, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.