Treat of the Day: CSISD students to perform in Middle School All-Region Orchestra

By Heather Falls
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:22 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - 55 College Station ISD musicians recently earned a chair in the Texas Music Educators Association All-Region orchestra.

The students are from middle and intermediate schools within the College Station Independent School District.

They performed excerpts from prepared pieces, according to CSISD.

The Region Orchestra Performance will be held at Baylor University on December 10.

