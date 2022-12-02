Treat of the Day: Jane Long Intermediate students raise money for Habitat Project
Published: Dec. 2, 2022
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Jane Long Intermediate have been raising money for Bryan ISD’s Build Project with Habitat for Humanity.
Jane Long Intermediate presented a check for all the money that has been raised, totaling $1,743.75.
Students also got to have a little bit of fun Friday morning for a good cause. In addition to the money raised, loose change and dollar bills were collected for two weeks through the “penny challenge.”
The winning grade got to throw a pie in the face of their assistant principal.
The 6th-grade class won.
