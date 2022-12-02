Treat of the Day: Jane Long Intermediate students raise money for Habitat Project

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
By Katie Aupperle
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 4:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Jane Long Intermediate have been raising money for Bryan ISD’s Build Project with Habitat for Humanity.

Jane Long Intermediate presented a check for all the money that has been raised, totaling $1,743.75.

Students also got to have a little bit of fun Friday morning for a good cause. In addition to the money raised, loose change and dollar bills were collected for two weeks through the “penny challenge.”

The winning grade got to throw a pie in the face of their assistant principal.

The 6th-grade class won.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police release new information about homicide victim
The crash is located at County Road 204 and 105 East of Plantersville.
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Plantersville
Grimes county deputies, investigators and EMS are responding to a shooting near Plantersville.
Grimes County sheriff says teenager recovering from leg injury following accidental shooting
Bryan Police Investigating homicide
Concerned neighbors left with more questions than answers following homicide
Lee Fedora returned to his alma mater in 2017 to becomes the Campus Athletic Coordinator and...
Lee Fedora era ends abruptly at A&M Consolidated

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Jane Long Intermediate students raise money for Habitat Project
Treat of the Day: Jane Long Intermediate students raise money for Habitat Project
CSISD students to perform in All-Region Middle School Orchestra
Treat of the Day: CSISD students to perform in Middle School All-Region Orchestra
Treat of the Day H-E-B Art Mural
Treat of the Day H-E-B Art Mural
Art students create mural for H-E-B store in Bryan
Treat of the Day: Art students create mural for H-E-B