Treat of the Day: Jane Long Intermediate students raise money for Habitat Project

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Students at Jane Long Intermediate have been raising money for Bryan ISD’s Build Project with Habitat for Humanity.

Jane Long Intermediate presented a check for all the money that has been raised, totaling $1,743.75.

Students also got to have a little bit of fun Friday morning for a good cause. In addition to the money raised, loose change and dollar bills were collected for two weeks through the “penny challenge.”

The winning grade got to throw a pie in the face of their assistant principal.

The 6th-grade class won.

