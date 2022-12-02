Weekend Gardener: Holiday event at The Gardens in College Station Sunday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - There’s a festive event at The Gardens in College Station this weekend.

The “Merry & Bright, Maroon & White Holiday Stroll” is being hosted Sunday at The Gardens at Texas A&M University.

Attendees can enjoy hot cocoa while listening to a live jazz band, and walking through the space. There will also be a craft project for children.

The free event runs from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 4.

Parking on weekends is free in unnumbered spaces in Lot 97 (AgriLife) or Lots 100 A-F (Reed Arena). You can find more details here.

The address for Google Maps, Apples Maps or Waze is Agriculture and Life Sciences Building (AGLS)600 John Kimbrough Boulevard, College Station, TX 77843

