Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Crispy

By Megan Calongne
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:10 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Crispy is the Aggieland Humane Society pet of the week for Dec. 2, 2022. Crispy is a Shepherd/Mix and is believed to be about a year and a half old.

Crispy loves toys, treats and cuddling. She also knows some commands like sit, lay down and shake. According to her foster family she is potty trained and gets along well with other pups.

It only costs $12 to adopt Crispy. She is part of Aggieland Humane Society’s “Twelve Stays of Christmas” adoption special. Learn more about the special here.

All of Aggieland Humane’s pets are fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered.

Aggieland Humane Society is located at 5359 Leonard Road in Bryan. They’re open Monday through Friday from 12 to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 12 to 3:00 p.m. Take a look at the other adorable pets available for adoption here.

