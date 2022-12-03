Anti-bullying organization aims to help Brazos County students

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Any former student knows the pressures of class and homework can be tough enough, but those struggles can be amplified when students go to school and have to deal with bullying.

The organization ‘We Are One Anti-Bullying and More’ is working to help take the pressure off of students and let them know they are not alone.

“Our goal is to make sure everyone feels welcomed and loved, and know that they have someone here. No one should have to face bullying,“ said founder Dustin McGee

Over the years McGee says he has seen several variations of bullying, with one of the latest trends being cyber bullying.

The organization is run entirely by former victims who are passionate about helping others struggling with bullying and other types of trauma. They have many services available to offer support.

“We basically text each other and make sure everyone is ok, and tell them to reach out to us online or on social media,” he added.

To get assistance and speak with a representative you can visit the group’s Facebook page here.

