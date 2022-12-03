Anti-bullying organization aims to help Brazos County students

KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)
By Justin Dorsey
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 7:05 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Any former student knows the pressures of class and homework can be tough enough, but those struggles can be amplified when students go to school and have to deal with bullying.

The organization ‘We Are One Anti-Bullying and More’ is working to help take the pressure off of students and let them know they are not alone.

“Our goal is to make sure everyone feels welcomed and loved, and know that they have someone here. No one should have to face bullying,“ said founder Dustin McGee

Over the years McGee says he has seen several variations of bullying, with one of the latest trends being cyber bullying.

The organization is run entirely by former victims who are passionate about helping others struggling with bullying and other types of trauma. They have many services available to offer support.

“We basically text each other and make sure everyone is ok, and tell them to reach out to us online or on social media,” he added.

To get assistance and speak with a representative you can visit the group’s Facebook page here.

Watch the full interview in the player above.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police release new information about homicide victim
The crash is located at County Road 204 and 105 East of Plantersville.
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Plantersville
Lee Fedora returned to his alma mater in 2017 to becomes the Campus Athletic Coordinator and...
Lee Fedora era ends abruptly at A&M Consolidated
Grimes county deputies, investigators and EMS are responding to a shooting near Plantersville.
Grimes County sheriff says teenager recovering from leg injury following accidental shooting
Bryan Police Investigating homicide
Concerned neighbors left with more questions than answers following homicide

Latest News

Take this sweet girl home for just $12.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Crispy
Trevor Werner and Nathan Dettmer joined fourth graders at Branch Elementary to play some T-ball
A&M baseball players visit Bryan ISD elementary school
Take this sweet girl home for just $12.
Aggieland Humane Society Pet of the Week: Crispy
Around a dozen businesses have decorated their front windows around Downtown Bryan
Annual window decorating contest kicks off Friday night