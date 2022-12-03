Brazos County’s Mayor Ring Off happening this Saturday

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The mayors of Bryan and College Station are teaming up to raise money for the Salvation Army. Well really, they are competing.

Both Bryan Mayor Bobby Guiterrez and College Station Mayor John Nichols will compete in the Brazos County’s Mayor Ring Off Saturday afternoon.

Guiterrez will be at the Walmart on Briarcrest from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Nichols will be at the Walmart in College Station from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Citizens are encouraged to stop by the mayors’ red kettles and donate.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraising event. It helps fund year-round programs that support those in need in our community.

