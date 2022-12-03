Brazos County’s Mayor Ring Off happening this Saturday

The mayors of Bryan and College Station are teaming up to raise money for the Salvation Army....
The mayors of Bryan and College Station are teaming up to raise money for the Salvation Army. Well really, they are competing.
By Katherine Griffith
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 10:37 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The mayors of Bryan and College Station are teaming up to raise money for the Salvation Army. Well really, they are competing.

Both Bryan Mayor Bobby Guiterrez and College Station Mayor John Nichols will compete in the Brazos County’s Mayor Ring Off Saturday afternoon.

Guiterrez will be at the Walmart on Briarcrest from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. Nichols will be at the Walmart in College Station from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

Citizens are encouraged to stop by the mayors’ red kettles and donate.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraising event. It helps fund year-round programs that support those in need in our community.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police release new information about homicide victim
The crash is located at County Road 204 and 105 East of Plantersville.
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Plantersville
Lee Fedora returned to his alma mater in 2017 to becomes the Campus Athletic Coordinator and...
Lee Fedora era ends abruptly at A&M Consolidated
Grimes county deputies, investigators and EMS are responding to a shooting near Plantersville.
Grimes County sheriff says teenager recovering from leg injury following accidental shooting
Bryan Police Investigating homicide
Concerned neighbors left with more questions than answers following homicide

Latest News

Co-President, Joel Hammond, says they have a list of over 100 kids in need of a bed right now.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace working to get beds out before Christmas
Lovelady vs Mart regional finals
Lovelady vs Mart regional finals
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Burton vs Granger regional finals
Burton vs Granger regional finals