Bridge Ministry of Burton works to provide for county in need

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - With over 35,000 residents in Washington County, one food pantry works hard to help supply those in need.

According to the Bridge Ministry of Burton Executive Director, Taylor Whittaker, 23% of Burton’s population lives in poverty.

“Just this past month, someone came in and they said, ‘without you, I would not have food on the table’. I have experience living abroad in what’s considered third-world countries. And I think what people often don’t realize or forget, is that we have that in our backyard,” Whittaker said.

But, they’re not just helping Burton. Whittaker says they supply the entire Washington County population that is in need.

According to the 2021 U.S. Census, 11% of Washington County residents live in poverty. Whittaker works to relieve the burden of getting food onto the table for those needing it. But, that’s only possible through donations and community support.

With Food For Families Food Drive coming up, Whittaker says they have an opportunity to supply complete and possibly even healthy, balanced meals.

“I believe we do make a difference. And I’m excited about what this food for families drive will do for Burton Bridge Ministry and its community,” she said. “Those like physical donations will benefit our pantry but the monetary donations will also be fantastic because in all, my dream is that this drive actually fulfills our annual budget and so then we can supplement the things that we can’t get from the food bank to make it a more fulfilling and healthy meal to meet.”

Whittaker says their annual budget is $8,400 worth of food. The Food For Families Food Drive takes place Wednesday, December 7.

Donations can be made online or in person. There will be multiple drop-off locations around the Brazos Valley”

Son-Shine Outreach Center in Madisonville

Pridgeon Community Center in Franklin

Hearne Railroad Museum Depot in Hearne

St. Mary’s, Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church Hall in Caldwell

MidSouth Electric Co-op Operations Facility in Navasota.

Washington County Expo in Brenham

