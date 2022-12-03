Burton advances to State Semifinals after 27-7 win over Granger

CEDAR CREEK, Texas (KBTX) - The Burton Panthers have punched their ticket to the Class 2A Division II State Semifinals after a 27-7 win over Granger Friday night at Bastrop ISD Stadium.

Burton’s first points of the game were set up by a fumble recovery by the Panthers’ defense that has not allowed a post season point in the playoffs.

Delvin Gantt will turn the miscue into points as he punches it in from a yard out and the Panthers go up 7 -0.

Burton extends its lead in the second quarter as Chad Schubert takes is around the left side and is able to sneak in for the score to make it 14-0.

Panther head coach Jason Hodde with a little trickery on the fake field goal later in the second quarter as Gantt scores from 15 yards out on the keeper to make it 20-0.

Granger will get on the board courtesy of a 75 yard kickoff return by D.J. McClelland, but that would be all the points the Panthers would allow as they advance to the 2A Division II State Semifinals following a 27-7 win.

“It’s huge!” said Hodde after the game. “It’s only the 4th time in the school history that we’ve been in the state semis. And we preached about it.. hey we got to this game last year and we lost to a Falls City team and they played for a state championship.. it didn’t sit well in our mouth in August 1st but we got over the hump and we have a lot of work to do,” wrapped up Hodde.

Burton will take on Mart next week with the winner advancing to AT&T Stadium to play for the 2A Division II State Championship.

