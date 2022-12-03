College Station’s defense comes up big to secure trip to state semifinals

College Station football Region III champs
College Station football Region III champs(Tyler Shaw)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Smithson Valley 26-21 Saturday afternoon in the UIL 5A-I regional finals at The Pfield.

On fourth and goal from the one-yard line with :02 left on the clock, Harrison Robinson made the stop on Smithson Valley’s David De Hoyos as time expired to secure the five-point victory. Before that play, the Rangers had the momentum as a botched punt from the Cougars set Smithson Valley up with first and goal in the final minute of the game.

College Station wasn’t able to get much going offensively in the second half after leading 23-14 at halftime. The Cougars had touchdowns from Tony Hamilton, Jackson Verdugo, and Xavier Vela all in the first half.

Smithson Valley cut the lead to a one-possession game with 5:34 left to go in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars advance to the state semifinals for the second straight year and will take on the winner between Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Fedora returned to his alma mater in 2017 to becomes the Campus Athletic Coordinator and...
Lee Fedora era ends abruptly at A&M Consolidated
The vehicle ended up running into two other cars in the parking lot. Thankfully, no one was...
Dog apprehended for reckless driving in Walmart parking lot, police say
The crash is located at County Road 204 and 105 East of Plantersville.
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Plantersville
Texas Lottery File Graphic
Brenham resident claims $1 million lottery ticket
Grimes county deputies, investigators and EMS are responding to a shooting near Plantersville.
Grimes County sheriff says teenager recovering from leg injury following accidental shooting

Latest News

No. 16 Aggies Claim Victory Over Rice
KBTX High School Football Playoffs
2022 Brazos Valley high school football playoff pairings and results
Sam Houston State Basketball
Kats hit 14 3s in win over Dallas Christian
Texas A&M head women's basketball coach Joni Taylor and freshman Janiah Barker saw 'em off...
Women’s Basketball to Host Morgan State on Sunday