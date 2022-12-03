College Station’s defense comes up big to secure trip to state semifinals

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - The College Station football team beat Smithson Valley 26-21 Saturday afternoon in the UIL 5A-I regional finals at The Pfield.

On fourth and goal from the one-yard line with :02 left on the clock, Harrison Robinson made the stop on Smithson Valley’s David De Hoyos as time expired to secure the five-point victory. Before that play, the Rangers had the momentum as a botched punt from the Cougars set Smithson Valley up with first and goal in the final minute of the game.

College Station wasn’t able to get much going offensively in the second half after leading 23-14 at halftime. The Cougars had touchdowns from Tony Hamilton, Jackson Verdugo, and Xavier Vela all in the first half.

Smithson Valley cut the lead to a one-possession game with 5:34 left to go in the fourth quarter.

The Cougars advance to the state semifinals for the second straight year and will take on the winner between Pharr-San Juan-Alamo North and Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial.

