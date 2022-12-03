Franklin wins 30th straight in dramatic fashion over Columbus

TOMBALL, Texas (KBTX) - Bryson Washington scored with 27 seconds left in the game on 4th and goal from the 7 as the Franklin Lions picked up a 24-21 win over Columbus Friday night at Bastrop ISD Stadium.

Columbus jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 35 yard touchdown pass from Adam Schobel to Cristian Reyna in the first quarter.

Franklin would even the ledger at 7 on Jayden Jackson’s 9 yard touchdown run.

The Lions will then take their first lead of the game off the foot of Cort Lowry thanks to a 33 yard field goal and it’s 10-7 at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Cardinals will retake the lead on a 14 yard touchdown pass from Schobel to Jesus Mendoza putting Columbus up 21-17.

The defending 3A Division II state champions will respond in the final minutes of the game as Washington scores on the 4th down call and Franklin picks up their 30th straight win in dramatic fashion 24-21.

“I’m very emotional, honestly,” said Bryson Washington after the game. “First half I didn’t play like I wish I could. But I thank God for number one. He stepped up and took over for what I couldn’t do. And I just want to say I thank God for brothers like that.”

Franklin will now face Edna in the 3A Division I State Semifinals next week.

