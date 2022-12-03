Franklin wins 30th straight in dramatic fashion over Columbus

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Morgan Weaver
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOMBALL, Texas (KBTX) - Bryson Washington scored with 27 seconds left in the game on 4th and goal from the 7 as the Franklin Lions picked up a 24-21 win over Columbus Friday night at Bastrop ISD Stadium.

Columbus jumped out to a 7-0 lead on a 35 yard touchdown pass from Adam Schobel to Cristian Reyna in the first quarter.

Franklin would even the ledger at 7 on Jayden Jackson’s 9 yard touchdown run.

The Lions will then take their first lead of the game off the foot of Cort Lowry thanks to a 33 yard field goal and it’s 10-7 at the half.

After a scoreless third quarter, the Cardinals will retake the lead on a 14 yard touchdown pass from Schobel to Jesus Mendoza putting Columbus up 21-17.

The defending 3A Division II state champions will respond in the final minutes of the game as Washington scores on the 4th down call and Franklin picks up their 30th straight win in dramatic fashion 24-21.

“I’m very emotional, honestly,” said Bryson Washington after the game. “First half I didn’t play like I wish I could. But I thank God for number one. He stepped up and took over for what I couldn’t do. And I just want to say I thank God for brothers like that.”

Franklin will now face Edna in the 3A Division I State Semifinals next week.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police release new information about homicide victim
Lee Fedora returned to his alma mater in 2017 to becomes the Campus Athletic Coordinator and...
Lee Fedora era ends abruptly at A&M Consolidated
The crash is located at County Road 204 and 105 East of Plantersville.
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Plantersville
Grimes county deputies, investigators and EMS are responding to a shooting near Plantersville.
Grimes County sheriff says teenager recovering from leg injury following accidental shooting
Bryan Police Investigating homicide
Concerned neighbors left with more questions than answers following homicide

Latest News

Burton advances to State Semifinals after 27-7 win over Granger
Lovelady vs Mart regional finals
Lovelady vs Mart regional finals
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Burton vs Granger regional finals
Burton vs Granger regional finals