Kats hit 14 3s in win over Dallas Christian

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
By Sam Houston Athletics Communications
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - Sam Houston led from the opening tip to coast to a 111-58 victory over Dallas Christian at Johnson Coliseum on Saturday.

Qua Grant and Lamar Wilkerson led the Bearkats (7-1) with 16 points each.

Donte Powers scored 15, Giovanni Emejuru chipped in 14 and Kian Scroggins went for 11 as Damon Nicholas Jr. just missed a double-double with eight points and 10 rebounds. T

he Bearkats came out red hot from behind the arc to take a 67-31 at the break. It was the second-most points scored in the opening half since Sam Houston scored 70 against Howard Payne in 2020. 

It was mainly because the shots were falling from long range. The Kats made 11 3-pointers in the first 20 minutes of the game. 

Powers went 4 for 6 and Wilkerson made four of his seven attempts. Grant made two 3-pointers and Ron Mitchell Jr. accounted for the other. 

The Bearkats threatened the school record for most 3s in game at 18 which they accomplished at Kentucky in 2009, a Rupp Arena record, and against Houston Christian in 2018-19. SHSU came up short and finished with 14.

