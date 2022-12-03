Mart dominates Lovelady, punches ticket to state semifinals

KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 2, 2022 at 9:27 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Mart football team beat Lovelady 56-6 Friday night in the UIL 2A-II Regional Finals at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Field.

Mart quarterback Jonah Ross had four rushing touchdowns and another one through the air to lead the Panthers to a blowout victory. Ja’Deriun Bell added two rushing TDs and Jordan Vincent had one on the round as well. Wesley Carroll caught the lone receiving touchdown. The Panthers led 35-0 at halftime and didn’t look back.

Lovelady’s lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter.

The Lions’ season ends with a 12-1 record. Mart advances to the state semifinals to play Burton.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Bryan police release new information about homicide victim
The crash is located at County Road 204 and 105 East of Plantersville.
Motorcyclist killed in 2-vehicle crash near Plantersville
Lee Fedora returned to his alma mater in 2017 to becomes the Campus Athletic Coordinator and...
Lee Fedora era ends abruptly at A&M Consolidated
Grimes county deputies, investigators and EMS are responding to a shooting near Plantersville.
Grimes County sheriff says teenager recovering from leg injury following accidental shooting
Bryan Police Investigating homicide
Concerned neighbors left with more questions than answers following homicide

Latest News

Burton advances to State Semifinals after 27-7 win over Granger
Lovelady vs Mart regional finals
Lovelady vs Mart regional finals
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
Burton vs Granger regional finals
Burton vs Granger regional finals
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)