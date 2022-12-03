Mart dominates Lovelady, punches ticket to state semifinals

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Mart football team beat Lovelady 56-6 Friday night in the UIL 2A-II Regional Finals at A&M Consolidated’s Tiger Field.

Mart quarterback Jonah Ross had four rushing touchdowns and another one through the air to lead the Panthers to a blowout victory. Ja’Deriun Bell added two rushing TDs and Jordan Vincent had one on the round as well. Wesley Carroll caught the lone receiving touchdown. The Panthers led 35-0 at halftime and didn’t look back.

Lovelady’s lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter.

The Lions’ season ends with a 12-1 record. Mart advances to the state semifinals to play Burton.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.