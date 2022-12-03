No. 16 Aggies Claim Victory Over Rice

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The No.16 Texas A&M women’s swimming & diving team concluded its fall slate with a 156-101 victory against Rice Saturday afternoon inside the Rec Center Natatorium. The Aggies claimed the top spot in 11 of the 14 events.

The Maroon & White started the day with a top finish in the 200 medley relay as Jordan Buechler, Charlotte Longbottom, Olivia Theall and Chloe Stepanek clocked in at 1:41.17.

The Aggies filled the top three spots in the 1,000 free with Abby Grottle clocking in at 10:01.94. Finishing shortly after were Duru Tanriverdi (10:02.25) and Rachel Love (10:04.63).

Stepanek dominated the freestyle events, securing the top spot in the 50 (23.14) and 200 free (1:47.95). Theall led the Aggies in the butterfly with first-place finishes in the 100 (53.61) and 200 (2:01.28).

Longbottom led the way for A&M in the 100 breast, going 1:02.87. She was immediately followed by Bobbi Kennett (1:02.99) and Caroline Theil (1:03.74).

Aviv Barzelay notched second in both backstroke events, swimming a 55.67 in the 100 and 1:59.30 in the 200. Joelle Reddin swam the fastest time in the 200 breast, going 2:15.91.

Shortly after Giulia Goerigk finished on top in the 500 free with a time of 4:56.05, she hopped back in the water to lead four Aggies in the 200 IM as she swam a 2:02.48. The remaining top spots were held by Theil (2:04.34), Reddin (2:05.58) and Alice Marini (2:07.91).

Texas A&M capped off the meet, registering the best time in the 400 free relay as Theall, Mollie Wright, Buechler and Manita Sathianchokwisan swam a 3:25.54.

Up Next

The Aggies return to action as they travel to Auburn on Wednesday, Jan. 4 to compete in a dual meet against the Tigers.

