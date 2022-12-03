Santa made a special trip to College Station to spread holiday cheer with the CSPD

Blue Santa taking photos with children at the College Station Police Department's Breakfast...
Blue Santa taking photos with children at the College Station Police Department's Breakfast with Blue Santa event.(KBTX)
By Donnie Tuggle
Published: Dec. 3, 2022 at 3:53 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -Blue Santa’s sled pulled by College Station Police motorcycles made a special stop at the department’s headquarters Saturday morning.

The Breakfast with Blue Santa event featured a station where children could write a letter to Santa.

Children 12 and under received a wrapped gift from officers, and families got to take portraits with Blue Santa.

There were also plenty of donuts, milk, juice, coffee, and fun games for the entire family.

College Station Police Public Information Officer David Simmons said this is the second year the department has had the Breakfast with Blue Santa event. He says the event is a way to build a stronger bond with the community while spreading cheer during the holiday season.

“We want the community to know that we are here for them, and we’re here to protect them, and we’re also here to have fun with them,” said Simmons.

”This is an opportunity for the kids to come and see us and see that we are human, for the parents to see that we are humans as well and that we care about the community by giving them a present, by giving them a doughnut, some juice, and some milk and things like that,” said Simmons.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

