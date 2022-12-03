Sleep in Heavenly Peace working to get beds out before Christmas

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Sleep in Heavenly Peace held a competition at First Friday in Downtown Bryan.

The goal was to complete 20 beds by the end of the night. Each of these beds are given to a child in the Brazos Valley that does not have one. The event also helps to raise awareness for the nonprofit.

Co-President, Joel Hammond, says they have a list of over 100 kids in need of a bed right now.

“We’re trying to accommodate as many of those as possible. We want them to wake up on Christmas morning in a bed. And we’ve had about almost 500 Kids in beds already in the last 18 months,” Hammond said. “Most people don’t realize how many kids sleep on the floor and on a couch.”

Sleep in Heavenly Peace is looking for volunteers available this weekend to help build beds. This will be on Saturday, December 10. You can sign up here, Hammond says there is no experience necessary.

