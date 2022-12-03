Tradition continues as BCS mayors compete in the “Salvation Army Mayor Ring Off”

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The 16th Annual Salvation Army Mayor Ring-Off was held Saturday.

The newly elected mayor of College Station John Nichols and the newly elected mayor of the city of Bryan Bobby Gutierrez went bell to bell outside of Walmart in their respective cities.

This friendly competition was all in an effort to raise money for the nonprofit’s Red Kettle campaign.

Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez & College Station Mayor John Nichols faced off in the 16th annual Salvation Army's Mayor Ring-Off Saturday. The city of Bryan is undefeated, but College Station is looking to bring Bryan’s winning streak to an end. pic.twitter.com/fdx1BdtBrC — Donnie Tuggle (@KBTXDonnie) December 3, 2022

Mayor Gutierrez rang bells alongside Bryan city council members and police officers at the Walmart on Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

Mayor Nichols along with city council members rang bells at the Walmart on Brothers Boulevard in College Station.

The Red Kettle Campaign is the Salvation Army’s largest fundraising event and helps fund programs that support those in need in our community.

Captain Timothy Israel of the Salvation Army Bryan/College Station said having the two mayors volunteer during the red kettle campaign is a great way for the city leaders to lead by example.

“When the community leaders step out and take that role first it really sets a tone for this community to be a community that serves, volunteers, and helps those in need in our community,” said Israel.

If you couldn’t make it out to either of the Walmarts you have the ability to give online to a mayor’s kettle of your choosing. The public can start giving now through Sunday night at 11:59 p.m.

To donate to the City of College Station’s kettle click here.

To donate to the City of Bryan’s Kettle click here.

Israel said he expects to have the results of the Mayor’s Ring Off on Wednesday at noon.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.