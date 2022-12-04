Nelson Notches Multiple U.S. Trials Cuts at U.S. Open

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Freshman Baylor Nelson and junior Alex Sanchez of the Texas A&M men’s swimming & diving program wrapped competition at the Toyota U.S. Open Saturday evening after four days of swimming events in the country’s first opportunity to qualify for U.S. Olympic Trials ahead of the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris.

Nelson led the way for the Aggies at the long course meters meet, medaling and notching Trials cuts in all three events he competed in. He began the meet with a silver medal finish in the 200m IM, clocking in at 1:59.14, followed by another second-place finish in the 400m IM with a time of 4:18.38. He rounded out the week with a third-place finish in the 200m back, going 2:00.98 in finals.

In collegiate, short course yards competition, Nelson remains in the top three nationally in both IM events after clocking the third-fastest time in the nation in the 200 IM (1:41.83) and boasting the second-fastest time this season in the 400 IM (3:38.39) at Invite.

Sanchez posted a time of 1:02.66 in the 100m breast final to take 11th at the meet, while also advancing to the consolation final of the 200m IM after going 2:03.93 in prelims. He remains the fastest collegiate swimmer in the nation this season in the 200 breast after setting a new school and pool record with a time of 1:51.09 at Invite.

“There was a diverse field of swimmers at this meet and a number of teams from other countries came in for it as well,” said head coach Jay Holmes. “This meet was the first chance people had to make Olympic Trials cuts, which is one of the reasons swimmers from all over came to the meet. Baylor [Nelson] got Trials cuts in all three of his events, which made for a really successful meet for him. Alex [Sanchez] just missed his Trials cuts, but we are confident he can get them next time. Baylor had some tough swims. He didn’t seem to have a lot of easy speed, but he found a way to get on the podium each time and proved he is just a great racer.”

Nelson, Sanchez and the Aggies will return to collegiate action in early January when they take on SEC foe Auburn on the road Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m.

Visit 12thman.com for more information on Texas A&M swimming & diving. Fans can keep up to date with the Aggies Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieSwimDive.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.