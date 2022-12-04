Fire at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 4:39 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Hearne, Texas (KBTX) - We received reports of a fire in Hearne that happened Sunday afternoon around 4 p.m. The fire occurred at the back side of ABCO auto parts.
The Emergency Management director says there were 8-10 cars that caught on fire.
Fire crews from Blackjack, Hearne Franklin, and Calvert responded to assist and it took around 40 mins to contain the fire.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
We will provide updates as we monitor the situation.
Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.