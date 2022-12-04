Texas A&M Versus Morgan State Game Canceled

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team’s game versus Morgan State on Sunday has been canceled due to health and safety protocols within the Morgan State program.

Follow the Aggies

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.