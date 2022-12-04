Texas A&M Versus Morgan State Game Canceled

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team’s game versus Morgan State on Sunday has been canceled due to health and safety protocols within the Morgan State program.

Visit for more information on Texas A&M women’s basketball. Fans can keep up to date with the A&M women’s basketball team on Facebook, Instagram, and on Twitter by following @AggieWBB.

