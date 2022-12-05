Aggies Hold 2022 Football Banquet
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Senior tight end Max Wright, who continuously led by example and came to work every day with a team-first mentality, was the recipient of the 2022 Aggie Heart Award, the highest honor for a Texas A&M senior football player. The award was presented at the annual Texas A&M football banquet, held Sunday at the Ford Hall of Champions inside Kyle Field to honor the 2022 Aggie football team.
The Heart Award is presented to a senior who has completed his eligibility and displays the intangibles such as effort, desire, determination, competitiveness, accountability, leadership and courage. The Aggie Heart Award winner is the player who extends himself to the fullest every time he dons his football gear, regardless of the situation, be it in practice or a game. The Heart Award is voted upon by the players of the football team.
”Max brings a great attitude every day and has played the game with a lot of passion and toughness,” head football coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He has given everything he has to this program and our football team. I am proud of the young man he has become and his growth both on and off of the field.”
Wright played in 40 games throughout his career after coming to Aggieland as a defensive lineman but eventually transitioning to tight end ahead of his sophomore season. He has tallied 13 receptions for 194 yards and caught a pair of touchdown passes during his final three seasons on offense, while also serving as a consistent contributor on special teams.
OVERALL TEAM
- Heart Award: Max Wright
- Captains: Fadil Diggs, McKinnley Jackson, Isaiah Raikes, Demani Richardson, Max Wright
- Community Service: Ainias Smith, Chase Lane
OFFENSE AWARDS
- Leadership Award: Max Wright
- Unselfish Leadership Award: Dametrious Crownover, Earnest Crownover, Matthew Wykoff
- Top Newcomer Award: Kam Dewberry, Donovan Green, Le’Veon Moss, Mark Nabou, Evan Stewart, Noah Thomas, Conner Weigman
- Attitude Award: Max Johnson, Haynes King, Le’Veon Moss, Trey Zuhn III
- Most Explosive Award: Bryce Foster
- Toughness Award: Haynes King, Le’Veon Moss, Layden Robinson
- Mr. Dependable: Reuben Fatheree II
- MVP: Devon Achane
- Defensive Scout Team: Nana Boadi-Owusu, Jaxson Slanker and Micaiah Overton
- Most Improved: Amari Daniels, Moose Muhammad III, Trey Zuhn III
DEFENSE AWARDS
- Leadership Award: Fadil Diggs, McKinnley Jackson, Demani Richardson
- Top Newcomer Award: Bryce Anderson, Smoke Bouie, Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Walter Nolen, LT Overton, Shemar Stewart
- Attitude Award: Bryce Anderson, Jaylon Jones
- Toughness Award: Jardin Gilbert, Demani Richardson
- Mr. Dependable: Demani Richardson, Shemar Turner
- Defensive Versatility: Martrell Harris, Jr., Malick Sylla, Enai White
- Playmaker Award: Antonio Johnson
- Defensive Production: Edgerrin Cooper, Tyreek Chappell
- MVP: McKinnley Jackson
- Offensive Scout Team: Andrew Maleski, Theo Melin Öhrström, Eli Stowers, Hunter Vivaldi
- Most Improved: Jardin Gilbert, Albert Regis, Chris Russell Jr.
SPECIAL TEAMS AWARDS
- MVP: Sam Mathews
- Newcomer Award: Bryce Anderson, Randy Bond
- Most Impactful: Devon Achane, Nik Constantinou
- Most Improved: Jarred Kerr, Jacoby Mathews, Noah Thomas
- Mr. Dependable: Connor Choate, Isaiah Raikes
- Special Teams Scout Team: Andrew Merrick
STRENGTH & CONDITIONING AWARDS:
- Top Conditioned Athlete: Haynes King, Demani Richardson
- Offensive Aggie Award: Layden Robinson, Ainias Smith, Max Wright
- Defensive Aggie Award: Fadil Diggs, McKinnley Jackson
- Specialist Aggie Award: Nik Constantinou, Sam Mathews
- Freshman Aggie Award: Jarred Kerr, LT Overton
ACADEMIC AWARDS:
- Freshman: Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Jake Johnson
- Sophomore: Randy Bond, Haynes King
- Junior: Earnest Crownover, McKinnley Jackson
- Senior: Andre White Jr., Max Wright(Based on attitude and commitment in the classroom and attitude on the field.)
