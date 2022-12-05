Aggies Hold 2022 Football Banquet

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas -- Senior tight end Max Wright, who continuously led by example and came to work every day with a team-first mentality, was the recipient of the 2022 Aggie Heart Award, the highest honor for a Texas A&M senior football player. The award was presented at the annual Texas A&M football banquet, held Sunday at the Ford Hall of Champions inside Kyle Field to honor the 2022 Aggie football team.

The Heart Award is presented to a senior who has completed his eligibility and displays the intangibles such as effort, desire, determination, competitiveness, accountability, leadership and courage. The Aggie Heart Award winner is the player who extends himself to the fullest every time he dons his football gear, regardless of the situation, be it in practice or a game. The Heart Award is voted upon by the players of the football team.

”Max brings a great attitude every day and has played the game with a lot of passion and toughness,” head football coach Jimbo Fisher said. “He has given everything he has to this program and our football team. I am proud of the young man he has become and his growth both on and off of the field.”

Wright played in 40 games throughout his career after coming to Aggieland as a defensive lineman but eventually transitioning to tight end ahead of his sophomore season. He has tallied 13 receptions for 194 yards and caught a pair of touchdown passes during his final three seasons on offense, while also serving as a consistent contributor on special teams.

OVERALL TEAM

Heart Award: Max Wright

Captains: Fadil Diggs, McKinnley Jackson, Isaiah Raikes, Demani Richardson, Max Wright

Community Service: Ainias Smith, Chase Lane

OFFENSE AWARDS

Leadership Award: Max Wright

Unselfish Leadership Award: Dametrious Crownover, Earnest Crownover, Matthew Wykoff

Top Newcomer Award: Kam Dewberry, Donovan Green, Le’Veon Moss, Mark Nabou, Evan Stewart, Noah Thomas, Conner Weigman

Attitude Award: Max Johnson, Haynes King, Le’Veon Moss, Trey Zuhn III

Most Explosive Award: Bryce Foster

Toughness Award: Haynes King, Le’Veon Moss, Layden Robinson

Mr. Dependable: Reuben Fatheree II

MVP: Devon Achane

Defensive Scout Team: Nana Boadi-Owusu, Jaxson Slanker and Micaiah Overton

Most Improved: Amari Daniels, Moose Muhammad III, Trey Zuhn III

DEFENSE AWARDS

Leadership Award: Fadil Diggs, McKinnley Jackson, Demani Richardson

Top Newcomer Award: Bryce Anderson, Smoke Bouie, Marquis Groves-Killebrew, Walter Nolen, LT Overton, Shemar Stewart

Attitude Award: Bryce Anderson, Jaylon Jones

Toughness Award: Jardin Gilbert, Demani Richardson

Mr. Dependable: Demani Richardson, Shemar Turner

Defensive Versatility: Martrell Harris, Jr., Malick Sylla, Enai White

Playmaker Award: Antonio Johnson

Defensive Production: Edgerrin Cooper, Tyreek Chappell

MVP: McKinnley Jackson

Offensive Scout Team: Andrew Maleski, Theo Melin Öhrström, Eli Stowers, Hunter Vivaldi

Most Improved: Jardin Gilbert, Albert Regis, Chris Russell Jr.

SPECIAL TEAMS AWARDS

MVP: Sam Mathews

Newcomer Award: Bryce Anderson, Randy Bond

Most Impactful: Devon Achane, Nik Constantinou

Most Improved: Jarred Kerr, Jacoby Mathews, Noah Thomas

Mr. Dependable: Connor Choate, Isaiah Raikes

Special Teams Scout Team: Andrew Merrick

STRENGTH & CONDITIONING AWARDS:

Top Conditioned Athlete: Haynes King, Demani Richardson

Offensive Aggie Award: Layden Robinson, Ainias Smith, Max Wright

Defensive Aggie Award: Fadil Diggs, McKinnley Jackson

Specialist Aggie Award: Nik Constantinou, Sam Mathews

Freshman Aggie Award: Jarred Kerr, LT Overton

ACADEMIC AWARDS:

Freshman: Gabriel Brownlow-Dindy, Jake Johnson

Sophomore: Randy Bond, Haynes King

Junior: Earnest Crownover, McKinnley Jackson

Senior: Andre White Jr., Max Wright(Based on attitude and commitment in the classroom and attitude on the field.)

