Amid conditions at Las Vegas Invitational, Texas A&M women withdraw from tournament

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Texas A&M women’s basketball team will not be participating in the Las Vegas Invitational as originally scheduled on December 20th and 21st.

The tournament has already been under the spotlight this season due to subpar conditions for college athletes. A thread on Twitter highlighted some of those conditions, including taking over 40 minutes for paramedics to arrive after an Auburn player hit the ground. The thread also claims there was a lack of promotion for the event with foldup chairs provided for fans and teams needing to bring their own towels from their hotel rooms.

Issues at WBB Las Vegas Invitational (thread):



Teams were told it would be the “Athletes Unlimited setup.” It ended up being the “Athletes Unlimited” court.



No towels were provided and teams were advised to bring down hand towels from their rooms. — Meghan McKeown (@MeghanMcKeown_) November 27, 2022

Texas A&M head coach Joni Taylor released the following statement:

“We are all about giving our players the opportunity to play the game they love. Given the circumstances surrounding the Las Vegas Invitational, we decided to withdraw from the tournament. We are very thankful to Purdue for being adaptable and for allowing us to host them. We look forward to playing them on the 21st.”

Texas A&M also sent out this press release:

The Las Vegas Invitational was slated for Dec. 20-21 and the Aggies were set to play Dayton and Purdue during their stay. However, all three squads have elected to not participate in the tournament.

More information regarding tickets will be announced at a later date.

The game will be streamed on SECN+ and can be heard on 1150 AM/ 93.7 FM.

