Christmas parade returns to the streets of Bryan & College Station after two years

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -The highly anticipated BCS Christmas Parade made its return to the twin cities Sunday after being canceled in 2020 and 2021.

This year’s parade didn’t miss a beat and featured more than 80 groups and organizations.

Texas A&M’s Reveille lead the parade for the fifth time.

Texas A&M’s Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band, and bands from both Bryan & College Station ISD also took part in the festivities.

The parade also featured city and county leaders, and first responders from across Brazos County, Blinn College, and Santa to name just a few.

Parade organizers say having the 92-year-old tradition return was an exciting experience.

“It’s been a long time coming but we’re so happy to be back,” said Chairperson Penny Zent. “We took a couple of years off so it should be 94 if we had been able to continue but it really is an exciting time to get everybody back together and I think because of that the excitement level has just been extraordinary.”

Hundreds of paradegoers lined the streets ahead of the event waiting to get a glimpse of the holiday magic and bring back a bit of nostalgia.

“It’s really nice to be out here,” said Parade Attendee Brice Haiden. " When I was a kid I actually was in the parade, through my school. I was in the parade so it’s nice to sit back and enjoy this right now.”

“Having the community come back together is just so exciting,” said Parade Attendee Alexis Gentry. “Being out here with family, friends, people that we’ve grown up with, seeing this really big parade that we haven’t seen in a very long time so it’s very good to see our people out here and having a good time.”

