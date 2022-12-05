College Station redevelopment plan meetings set for this week

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The city of College Station will kick off a series of meetings surrounding a redevelopment plan this week.

The planning effort is part of the city’s plan to create a “cohesive district” along Texas Avenue and University drive that welcomes visitors and residents into the city. According to the city’s website, the new area will incorporate “vertical and horizontal mixed-uses,” and support existing commercial users while providing a “greater mix” of housing options that supports the growing population around Texas A&M University. The changes will “better” serve two major corridors that intersect within the redevelopment area and it will “complement” the nearby hospitality corridor, Eastgate area, and Texas A&M University.”

The first meeting is for property and business owners and it will take place at College Station City Hall on Monday at 6:30 p.m. Another meeting that is open to the public is scheduled for December 7 at 6.30 p.m. at city hall/

City planners said they are hoping to get input from those who live, work or own businesses in that area.

“The most important thing people can bring is their life experience,” Matthew Ellis, College Station city planner said. “Thoughts and feelings they have about this district or other districts around the city or places they’ve seen throughout the country and things that we can bring to improve this redevelopment area.”

For more information visit cstx.gov/TexasUniversity.

