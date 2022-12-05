Fill your home and feed a family with Dirt Road Rustics

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:40 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - If you’re decorating your home for the holidays, head to Dirt Road Rustics to get the finishing touches to deck your halls. Owner Veronica Fly says they have everything anyone needs for the holidays.

“We are offering a big selection of Nativity Scenes, and we have tons of trees and angels. We have signs, and all kinds of different décor that would fit anybody’s likes, needs, or wants for their house,” said Fly.

In addition to filling your home, Dirt Road Rustics wants to help feed a family. Store manager Cheyenne Castilleja says the store is joining forces with The Brazos Valley Food Bank for their 2nd annual food drive.

“If you bring in five canned goods, non-perishable items, or paper goods. You’ll get an extra 10% off your purchase, and that’s all month long, each time you shop.”

For more holiday decorations and home décor, you can visit Dirt Road Rustics Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sundays from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.

