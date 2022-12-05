Focus at Four: New report says Texas’ rural hospitals at risk of closure

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing shortages, and a surge in respiratory illnesses, hospitals have faced many challenges in recent years.

There’s a new report by Kaufman Hall that says rural hospitals in Texas are now at risk of closure in the state.

John Hawkins, the President & CEO of the Texas Hospital Association, says inflation is a major factor.

“The biggest driver of that is increased labor costs, so that has an inflationary impact on the bottom line going forward. The report says almost half the hospitals in Texas have a negative operating margin right now,” said Hawkins.

According to the report, the percentage of Texas hospitals at serious risk of closure has nearly doubled since 2020, to 9.2% in 2022.

Hospitals say that support from the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and CARES Act helped, but the risk of closure has grown over time.

“We had a rural hospital crisis in Texas before the pandemic, some of the federal relief funding helped bridge us to this point, but really that just creates a fiscal cliff when that funding runs out,” said Hawkins.

Hawkins also said staffing shortages are playing a big role in the risk of closures.

“If you don’t have enough staff to fully staff your hospital, it creates capacity concerns, which can create access issues for folks out in our communities across the state.”

The Texas Hospital Association hopes state lawmakers will address the issue when they return to Austin in January.

“We need to address these structural deficiencies we have in the healthcare workforce and that will ultimately help bring the cost down as well as increase the quality of care and access across the state.”

Key findings from the Kaufman Hall report, according to the Texas Hospital Association:

Nearly one out of every 10 Texas hospitals is at risk of closure, twice as many as before the pandemic.

Nearly half of all Texas hospitals in 2022 had negative operating margins, up from one-third in 2019.

Texas hospital expenses are up 20% over pre-pandemic levels, primarily due to labor, supply and drug cost increases.

Texas hospitals have incurred serious losses relative to pre-pandemic levels – including approximately $3.2 billion in 2022 to date – with no further relief in sight. This represents a 30% reduction in total income across Texas.

