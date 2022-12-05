Food Bank sees higher demand due to increase in prices

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Problems like inflation, supply snarls and bad weather have pushed up prices for just about everything.

A trip to the grocery store is hitting households harder this year. Food prices shot up 11.4% this year -- the biggest increase since 1979.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, cereals and baked goods increased 16% over the year.

Milk rose 17%, nearing $4 dollars a gallon, while fruits and vegetables are up 9%.

Meat and poultry also grew costlier. Ten dollars of chicken breasts will now cost shoppers more than $13 as they are up 33%.

Ground beef is up 10%, and the cost of eggs is 40% higher than a year ago.

Soaring food prices are pushing food banks to the brink. They’re seeing more people in need of assistance, including many first-timers.

“We are seeing people coming to our partner networks to get food who have expressed they hadn’t needed assistance before, but because of rising food costs, they are needing assistance now,” Shannon Avila, programs director with The Brazos Valley Food Bank said.

Avila said higher food prices aren’t just affecting individuals. At a time when demand at the Brazos Valley Food Bank is greater, donations are down.

“Our monetary donations aren’t stretching quite as far because food costs more,” Avila said. “We’re seeing less variety in our supply chain in what we’re able to access.”

That’s why this year’s KBTX Food For Families Food Drive is more important than ever.

“All these things are coming together to make it a sparse holiday season, so the food drive can really help us stock our shelves and get food out through our partner network,” Avila said.

