Give the gift of stellar BCS recipes in the limited edition ‘The Best of Aggieland: Gatherings & Game Days’ cookbook

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - If you remember “The Best of Aggieland” cookbook that was released last year, there’s more to look forward to now. The creators released the newest edition Monday, “The Best of Aggieland: Gatherings & Game Days.” The book features over 70 recipes from over 35 Aggieland restaurants including 1860 Italia, Le Petit Cochon, Brazos-Proper Texas Kitchen and Kanji Sushi.

“Whether you’re tailgating or whether you’re at home watching an Aggie win, these are amazing recipes for people to be cooking with their other Aggie friends,” creator Tamar Elkeles said.

The recipes are meant to serve eight or more people. While you’re cooking the dishes, you can also make some of the 33 featured cocktails.

“We know that our Aggies love to party and have a great time when we’re watching our Aggie games, and so this is an amazing opportunity for people to really look at larger-format food and larger-format recipes,” Elkeles said.

Along with providing new and fresh food and drink recipes, the cookbook serves a greater purpose. The proceeds go towards scholarships for Texas A&M students. The first book helped raise over $60,000 in scholarships.

“What we really wanted to do was make sure that we continue to do that again and continue to focus on supporting Aggies,” said Elkeles.

The creator is the president of the California Aggie Moms Club, so she knows firsthand how much the scholarships impact students, especially those who live out of state.

“It’s all about Aggies helping Aggies,” Elkeles said.

Elkeles also hopes the cookbook helps to build the community and promote local bars and restaurants. She said it’s important for students to have a great community and food so that they can feel more at home.

“Food brings people together, cooking brings people together and the community has embraced all of these Aggies,” Elkeles said.

For more information on “The Best of Aggieland: Gatherings & Game Days” cookbook or to order it, click here. You’ll also be able to find the book in the featured restaurants.

