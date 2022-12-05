Firefighters battle two-story house fire in South Brazos County

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -South Brazos County firefighters are working to contain a two-story structure fire in the 17000 block of Cedar Spring Court in College Station.

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and College Station Fire Department are on the scene assisting. No word of injuries or if anyone was in the home at the time that the fire started.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.