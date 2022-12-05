Firefighters battle two-story house fire in South Brazos County

House fire in South Brazos County
House fire in South Brazos County(KBTX)
By Amy Licerio
Published: Dec. 4, 2022 at 9:16 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -South Brazos County firefighters are working to contain a two-story structure fire in the 17000 block of Cedar Spring Court in College Station.

Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and College Station Fire Department are on the scene assisting. No word of injuries or if anyone was in the home at the time that the fire started.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lee Fedora returned to his alma mater in 2017 to becomes the Campus Athletic Coordinator and...
Lee Fedora era ends abruptly at A&M Consolidated
The vehicle ended up running into two other cars in the parking lot. Thankfully, no one was...
Dog apprehended for reckless driving in Walmart parking lot, police say
The streets of Bryan and College Station are going to look a little more spirited on Sunday...
BCS Christmas Parade returns after two year absence
Santa Clause and his reindeer stopped by College Station on Friday to help kick off the...
College Station’s Christmas in the Park filled with holiday spirit
Franklin wins 30th straight in dramatic fashion over Columbus

Latest News

KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED - Sunday(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten EXTENDED(Recurring)
KBTX News 3 at Ten(Recurring)
The planning effort is part of the city’s plan to create a “cohesive district” along Texas...
College Station redevelopment plan meetings set for this week