Jaylon Jones declares for NFL Draft

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M defensive back Jaylon Jones announced Sunday that he’s declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jones is the first Aggie to publicly announce he’s leaving for the Draft this year. The junior finishes his three-year career with the Maroon and White with 72 solo tackles, 3 interceptions, 17 pass deflections, and a fumble recovery. Jones played in 32 games for the Aggies.

Thank you, Texas A&M.

God Bless and Gig’Em! pic.twitter.com/x8I55JAgro — Jaylon Jones (@OriginalJaylon) December 5, 2022

