Myles Jones enters transfer portal ahead of seventh season

By Tyler Shaw
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M sixth-year player Myles Jones is entering the transfer portal ahead of his seventh collegiate season.

The defensive back only played in three games the past two seasons, but he finishes his career with the Aggies with 124 tackles, 4 interceptions, and 33 pass deflections. Jones’ freshman year was in 2017 but after a COVID year, redshirt, and medical waiver, he still has one year of eligibility remaining.

So far at least 14 Aggies have entered the transfer portal, which officially opened on December 5th.

