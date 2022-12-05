One driver killed in Monday morning crash south of Caldwell

DPS troopers are on scene of a deadly crash along Highway 36 south of Caldwell.
DPS troopers are on scene of a deadly crash along Highway 36 south of Caldwell.(KBTX)
By Karla Castillo
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 9:25 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are on scene of a fatal crash south of Caldwell.

A DPS sergeant says the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into a tree around 6:40 a.m. Monday.

Troopers say the driver was traveling southbound on Highway 36 when the person crossed over the northbound lanes and into a tree.

The identity of the driver has not been released as authorities work to notify next of kin. We’re told the driver was from out of state.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

