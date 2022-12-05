One driver killed in Monday morning crash south of Caldwell

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - DPS troopers are on scene of a fatal crash south of Caldwell.

A DPS sergeant says the driver of a pickup truck died after crashing into a tree around 6:40 a.m. Monday.

Troopers say the driver was traveling southbound on Highway 36 when the person crossed over the northbound lanes and into a tree.

The identity of the driver has not been released as authorities work to notify next of kin. We’re told the driver was from out of state.

