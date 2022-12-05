Sam Houston debuts in NCAA Men’s NET Rankings at No. 7 - Aggies check in at No. 120
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are several factors that the NCAA Tournament Basketball Selection committee looks at in determining if a team is tournament worthy in March. The NCAA Basketball Net Rankings are one of the components used.
A month into the season Sam Houston is opening up a lot of eyes making their debut in the Net Rankings at number 7. Texas A&M checks in at No. 120. There are 363 teams that are listed in the rankings compiled by the NCAA.
Here is a look at rankings involving area and SEC teams.
1. Houston
2. UCONN
3. Purdue
4. Tennessee
5. Mississippi State
6. Maryland
7. Sam Houston
8. Alabama
12. Texas
18. Kansas
21. Alabama
25. Arkansas
32. Baylor
34. Missouri
42. Kentucky
46. Oklahoma
69. Florida
83. LSU
119. Vanderbilt
120. Texas A&M
176. Georgia
183. SFA
216. Prairie View A&M
363. Hartford
