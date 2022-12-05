Sam Houston debuts in NCAA Men’s NET Rankings at No. 7 - Aggies check in at No. 120

Sam Houston State Basketball
Sam Houston State Basketball(KBTX)
By Darryl V Bruffett
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - There are several factors that the NCAA Tournament Basketball Selection committee looks at in determining if a team is tournament worthy in March. The NCAA Basketball Net Rankings are one of the components used.

A month into the season Sam Houston is opening up a lot of eyes making their debut in the Net Rankings at number 7. Texas A&M checks in at No. 120. There are 363 teams that are listed in the rankings compiled by the NCAA.

Here is a look at rankings involving area and SEC teams.

1. Houston

2. UCONN

3. Purdue

4. Tennessee

5. Mississippi State

6. Maryland

7. Sam Houston

8. Alabama

12. Texas

18. Kansas

21. Alabama

25. Arkansas

32. Baylor

34. Missouri

42. Kentucky

46. Oklahoma

69. Florida

83. LSU

119. Vanderbilt

120. Texas A&M

176. Georgia

183. SFA

216. Prairie View A&M

363. Hartford

December 5th NCAA Men's Net Basketball Rankings

