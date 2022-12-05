Stay sober, get home safe at the Mocktail Contest

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From December 1, 2021 to January 1, 2022, there were 433 deaths on Texas roads, according to the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition. One-fourth of those deaths were drunk driving related.

That’s why BVIPC is stepping up to help by offering a fun alternative to the usual holiday cocktail. “Cocktails can be fun, but we can also make mocktails fun. Then we have a good, safe way to get home,” Program Manager Cindy Kovar said.

BVIPC is hosting a Mocktail Contest as part of their bi-monthly meeting on Thursday, December 8 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Wolf Pen Creek Green Room.

The contest is free to enter and the winner will receive a $50 gift card.

“Bring your ingredients. You’ll be judged on flavor, presentation, aroma, and other fun stuff like that,” Kovar said.

Kovar says this is a way for people who choose not to drink alcohol to be able to participate in the fun.

If you’d like to be a part of the Mocktail Contest, email Cindy Kovar at Cmkovar@ag.tamu.edu.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.