Stay sober, get home safe at the Mocktail Contest

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:37 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - From December 1, 2021 to January 1, 2022, there were 433 deaths on Texas roads, according to the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition. One-fourth of those deaths were drunk driving related.

That’s why BVIPC is stepping up to help by offering a fun alternative to the usual holiday cocktail. “Cocktails can be fun, but we can also make mocktails fun. Then we have a good, safe way to get home,” Program Manager Cindy Kovar said.

BVIPC is hosting a Mocktail Contest as part of their bi-monthly meeting on Thursday, December 8 from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Wolf Pen Creek Green Room.

The contest is free to enter and the winner will receive a $50 gift card.

“Bring your ingredients. You’ll be judged on flavor, presentation, aroma, and other fun stuff like that,” Kovar said.

Kovar says this is a way for people who choose not to drink alcohol to be able to participate in the fun.

If you’d like to be a part of the Mocktail Contest, email Cindy Kovar at Cmkovar@ag.tamu.edu.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers are on scene of a deadly crash along Highway 36 south of Caldwell.
One driver killed in Monday morning crash south of Caldwell
Lee Fedora returned to his alma mater in 2017 to becomes the Campus Athletic Coordinator and...
Lee Fedora era ends abruptly at A&M Consolidated
House fire in South Brazos County
Firefighters battle two-story house fire in South Brazos County
Fire at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne
Fire contained at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

Lucchese boots can be passed down for generations if treated with the proper care.
These handmade boots will ‘last you a lifetime’
THE THR3E(Recurring) - mocktail contest
THE THR3E(Recurring) - mocktail contest
THE THR3E(Recurring) - lucchese
THE THR3E(Recurring) - lucchese
THE THR3E(Recurring) - dirt road rustics
THE THR3E(Recurring) - dirt road rustics