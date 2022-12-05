These handmade boots will ‘last you a lifetime’

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift for a loved one or getting yourself decked out for the National Finals Rodeo, Lucchese in Century Square has you covered from head to toe.

From outerwear to handbags to hand-crafted boots, Lucchese products are of the highest quality. “Seeing the craftsmanship that goes into the making of our boots is something so special. If you take proper care of our products, of our handmade boots, they’re going to last you a lifetime. They’re something you can pass on to your grandchildren, and they can wear the boots,” Senior Associate of Marketing and Communications, Fallon Appleton, said.

Lucchese has boots for men and women in all different colors, sizes, styles, and materials. Watch the video in the player above to view some of the options.

Besides boots, clothing, and bags, they also have great grab-and-go gifts like candles in Cactus Flower, Bark, and Leather scents.

You can stop by the Century Square store Sunday through Saturday to see the items they carry or shop online at the Lucchese website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.