These handmade boots will ‘last you a lifetime’

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Abigail Metsch
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Whether you’re looking for the perfect Christmas gift for a loved one or getting yourself decked out for the National Finals Rodeo, Lucchese in Century Square has you covered from head to toe.

From outerwear to handbags to hand-crafted boots, Lucchese products are of the highest quality. “Seeing the craftsmanship that goes into the making of our boots is something so special. If you take proper care of our products, of our handmade boots, they’re going to last you a lifetime. They’re something you can pass on to your grandchildren, and they can wear the boots,” Senior Associate of Marketing and Communications, Fallon Appleton, said.

Lucchese has boots for men and women in all different colors, sizes, styles, and materials. Watch the video in the player above to view some of the options.

Besides boots, clothing, and bags, they also have great grab-and-go gifts like candles in Cactus Flower, Bark, and Leather scents.

You can stop by the Century Square store Sunday through Saturday to see the items they carry or shop online at the Lucchese website here.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers are on scene of a deadly crash along Highway 36 south of Caldwell.
One driver killed in Monday morning crash south of Caldwell
Lee Fedora returned to his alma mater in 2017 to becomes the Campus Athletic Coordinator and...
Lee Fedora era ends abruptly at A&M Consolidated
House fire in South Brazos County
Firefighters battle two-story house fire in South Brazos County
Fire at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne
Fire contained at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

BVIPC is hosting a Mocktail Contest as part of their bi-monthly meeting on Thursday, December 8...
Stay sober, get home safe at the Mocktail Contest
THE THR3E(Recurring) - mocktail contest
THE THR3E(Recurring) - mocktail contest
THE THR3E(Recurring) - lucchese
THE THR3E(Recurring) - lucchese
THE THR3E(Recurring) - dirt road rustics
THE THR3E(Recurring) - dirt road rustics