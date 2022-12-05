Track and Field to Host Free Admission Intrasquad Meet

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M men’s and women’s track and field teams will host a free admission intrasquad meet at EB Cushing Stadium at 3 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon.

“This is our second opportunity this semester to have a competitive event for our track and field teams, the first being our annual multi-event competition,” head coach Pat Henry said. “As a staff we need to see our athletes in a competitive environment, and for the athlete it is a test for each of them to evaluate their training to this point of the season.”

The track and field program will not host any indoor or outdoor meets this year as construction on the new indoor facility takes place as part of the Centennial Campaign.

“Because we do not have an indoor facility and we normally have a meet the first week in December each year, we are going to have an intrasquad meet on the outdoor track this season,” Henry said.

Discus will be contested at 2:30 p.m. at the temporary throwing ring across the street from EB Cushing, while all other events will take place at 3 p.m. at EB Cushing Stadium.

The free admission event will last about an hour as there will be limited events run. Concession stands will not be open.

The Aggies’ indoor track and field season will kick off at the Arkansas Invitational on January 13 at the Randal Tyson Track Center in Fayetteville.

