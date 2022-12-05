Treat of the Day: Students advance to state in criminal justice competition

Students in criminal justice headed to state competition
Students in criminal justice headed to state competition(Huntsville ISD)
By Heather Falls
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:36 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - 17 students from Huntsville ISD are headed to state after a recent competition.

Students with the Huntsville High School Criminal Justice Program competed in the Texas Public Service Teacher Association (TXPSTA) Region 5 Competition.

It was the largest group to ever take part in the competition. Most students competed in two different competitions, according to the district.

The students placed in numerous events and punched their ticket to the state competition.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers are on scene of a deadly crash along Highway 36 south of Caldwell.
One driver killed in Monday morning crash south of Caldwell
Lee Fedora returned to his alma mater in 2017 to becomes the Campus Athletic Coordinator and...
Lee Fedora era ends abruptly at A&M Consolidated
House fire in South Brazos County
Firefighters battle two-story house fire in South Brazos County
Fire at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne
Fire contained at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

Treat of the Day: Jane Long Intermediate students raise money for Habitat Project
Treat of the Day: Jane Long Intermediate students raise money for Habitat Project
Treat of the Day: Jane Long Intermediate students raise money for Habitat Project
Treat of the Day: Jane Long Intermediate students raise money for Habitat Project
CSISD students to perform in All-Region Middle School Orchestra
Treat of the Day: CSISD students to perform in Middle School All-Region Orchestra
Treat of the Day H-E-B Art Mural
Treat of the Day H-E-B Art Mural