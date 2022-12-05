Treat of the Day: Students advance to state in criminal justice competition

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (KBTX) - 17 students from Huntsville ISD are headed to state after a recent competition.

Students with the Huntsville High School Criminal Justice Program competed in the Texas Public Service Teacher Association (TXPSTA) Region 5 Competition.

It was the largest group to ever take part in the competition. Most students competed in two different competitions, according to the district.

The students placed in numerous events and punched their ticket to the state competition.

