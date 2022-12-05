Two killed in crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Madison County, the second fatality wreck to be reported on Monday in the Brazos Valley.

The latest crash occurred on Highway 21 west of North Zulch between FM 2865 and Highway 39.

Texas DPS confirms the wreck involves two vehicles and two people have been killed.

No other details were immediately available but a spokesman for DPS says the highway could remain closed for some time.

Troopers are also investigating a deadly crash Monday morning on Highway 36 south of Caldwell in Burleson County.

