Two killed in crash on Highway 21 near North Zulch

It occurred on Highway 21 west of North Zulch between FM 2865 and Highway 39.
Texas DPS confirms the wreck involves two vehicles and two people have been killed.
Texas DPS confirms the wreck involves two vehicles and two people have been killed.(MGN stock image)
By Rusty Surette
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 3:18 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) - State troopers are investigating a deadly crash in Madison County, the second fatality wreck to be reported on Monday in the Brazos Valley.

The latest crash occurred on Highway 21 west of North Zulch between FM 2865 and Highway 39.

Texas DPS confirms the wreck involves two vehicles and two people have been killed.

No other details were immediately available but a spokesman for DPS says the highway could remain closed for some time.

Troopers are also investigating a deadly crash Monday morning on Highway 36 south of Caldwell in Burleson County.

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

DPS troopers are on scene of a deadly crash along Highway 36 south of Caldwell.
One driver killed in Monday morning crash south of Caldwell
Lee Fedora returned to his alma mater in 2017 to becomes the Campus Athletic Coordinator and...
Lee Fedora era ends abruptly at A&M Consolidated
House fire in South Brazos County
Firefighters battle two-story house fire in South Brazos County
Fire at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne
Fire contained at ABCO Auto Parts in Hearne
A UPS driver making holiday deliveries is surprised by snacks left for him by homeowners.
UPS delivery driver’s reaction to snacks left out on front porch goes viral

Latest News

KBTX First News at Four(Recurring)
KBTX First News at Four EXTENDED(Recurring)
Monday Afternoon Weather Update 12/5
Monday Afternoon Weather Update 12/5
KBTX News 3 at Noon(Recurring)