United Way provides students with books and blankets

THE THR3E(Recurring)
By Jatrissa Wooten
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’s the season of giving, and The United Way of the Brazos Valley is planning to do just that. The Books and blanket program will be stopping by different schools to provide over 10,000 books and 2,000 blankets.

UWBV vice president Peggi Goss says this is the first time the United Way is doing book and blanket deliveries. She says UPS partnered with United Way this week to deliver blankets to Caldwell Elementary. She explains the rest of the schools will receive their books and blankets throughout the next couple of weeks.

“We have Kemp-Carver on Wednesday,” continued Goss “Next week, we have John C. Webb in Navasota, and we also have Hearne Elementary next week.”

According to Goss, the purpose of this giveaway is to encourage parents to read to their children at an early age, and as often as possible.

“There’s tons of research out there that shows that teaching kids vocabulary and reading to them early sets them up for future successes they get in school.”

Goss says, the mega-company Amazon also stepped up to lend a helping hand to the group by providing blankets to one of the schools. She says they plan on sponsoring again in February.

For more information, you can visit The United Way of the Brazos Valley here.

